EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – As the work to remediate contaminated material from the derailment site continues, a portion of North Pleasant Street will be closing for about a week and a half starting Monday, Sept. 25.

The area affected will be the two blocks between East Taggart and East Martin streets. Crews will be removing contaminated materials and installing sheet piling there.

Residents may notice some increased heavy truck traffic in their neighborhoods because of the detour.