YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Road work will take place along the Madison Avenue Expressway on Tuesday.

The exit ramp onto Himrod Avenue, US 62 westbound and State Route 7 southbound will be closed between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The closure will also take place during the same time on Wednesday.

Drivers should use US 422 and State Route 289 as alternate routes.