Temperature scanners installed at Youngstown schools

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A temperature check is important before entering school. Youngstown City Schools has some help to get them done.

New thermometer systems were installed at each of the district’s schools.

Large thermometers, which can monitor up to 100 people per minute, will be at East and Chaney high schools.

While smaller systems are set up at the district’s other school buildings, the 14 machines cost roughly $112,000, which was covered by CARES Act funding.

The units can also tell if someone is not wearing a mask. Of course, the kids are not at school right now in Youngstown, but this system is ready to roll.

“This will keep out staff and students safe when the students return to school. But even for staff that are coming in the building, periodically,” said Superintendent Joe Meranto.

The director of sales for the company that makes the scanners, Chris Mack, said the system is completely touch-free.

“They walk up, they stand right in front of it. they know exactly what to do. Either the temperature is fine or it’s elevated and they proceed or they don’t. It’s very simple,” Mack said.

The system can also use face recognition to make sure suspended students don’t return or keep out anyone else who shouldn’t be in the school.