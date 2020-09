The teenagers -- a boy and a girl -- were found dead in the home

SOUTH BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WYTV) – The two victims of a deadly fire in Beaver County, Pennsylvania last month were both from Columbiana County.

The fire happened August 25 in South Beaver Township.

The teenagers — a boy and a girl — were found dead in the home.

The boy was from Negley and the girl was from Wellsville. Their names have not been released.

The house was a rental and no one was living there at the time.