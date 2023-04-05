BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Township is preparing for its annual Easter Egg hunt this weekend.

The annual search for eggs has taken place for more than two decades. It’s scheduled for Saturday at the Township Administration building on Strimbu Drive.

New this year, a second egg hunt for teenagers ages 13-18 will take place. It’ll include age-appropriate prizes for the teens including 40 gift cards worth over $500.

“I got the idea from last year because the student helpers had so much fun so I was like let them have fun and actually wind some prizes this year,” said Tabitha Dickson, office coordinator.

The egg hunt is open to children who live in the township.

The event for children ages 12 and under will begin at 10 a.m. with the hunt for teenagers starting at 11:30 a.m.