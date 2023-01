GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN)- Four teenage boys that took off from Belmont Pines Thursday night are back in the facility.

Liberty Police Captain Ray Buhala said Friday that the boys were located by Girard Police at Girard Arrowhead Stadium around 1 a.m., just a few hours after the boys had left the facility on Churchill Hubbard Road.

Officers said that the teens tried to give false information to the officers

Buhala says Liberty officers met Girard Police and brought the boys back to Belmont Pines.