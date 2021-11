GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A group of teens is facing charges after a fire was started at an abandoned building in Grove City.

Officers were called to a fire Oct. 22 at a building on the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Police located three teens, 14, 15 and 16 years of age. Officers said they accidentally started a fire there.

All three juveniles were charged with trespassing.