YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have charged two juveniles for stealing a car from a South Side gas station.

Police said the juveniles, 15 and 16, are charged with aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. One of the teens is in custody, and police are searching for the other.

The two are accused of taking a Cadillac about 2:30 p.m. Feb. 17 from the Shell gas station at 3200 Market St. Reports said the two suspects came to the gas station with other juveniles in a Lexus stolen from Boardman.

WKBN spoke with the owner of the Cadillac about the incident in February.

Patrol officers spotted the two suspects in the robbery of the Cadillac the next day and also managed to recover the gun they believe was used in the crime.

Both juveniles were taken into custody and questioned by detectives at the time.

Their cases are being handled in Mahoning County Juvenile Court.