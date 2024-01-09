YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 17-year-old bound over to common pleas court pleaded not guilty today at his arraignment for his role in the death of a 15-year-old at a birthday party last year.

Danyo Sellers, 17, formerly known as Legend Pless, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Dennis Sarisky in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to charges of murder, felonious assault and involuntary manslaughter.

Sellers’ $500,000 bond was continued. It had been set when his case was bound over from juvenile court, where he was originally charged. A trial date of Jan. 22 was set before Judge Anthony D’Apolito.

Sellers was originally charged as a juvenile for the April 15 shooting death of Amya Monserrat, who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Southern Boulevard restaurant.

Police said Sellers was part of a group of people feuding with another group at the birthday party and Sellers’ group drove by and exchanged gunfire with others in the parking lot when Monserrat was shot.

She was not part of the feud, police said.

The driver of the car used in the shooting has already pleaded guilty to several charges in common pleas court but has yet to be sentenced.