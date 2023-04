AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 16-year-old from Akron is under house arrest now after an incident last week in Austintown.

First News was told the teenager was babysitting at the Compass West Apartments when she saw two couples involved in a brawl. Police say the girl found a handgun in the apartment — and fired a round into the air to stop the fight.

No one was hurt, but the teenager is now charged in Juvenile Court for “inducing panic.”