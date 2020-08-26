Teen son of Austintown teacher killed in Akron crash that led to tanker fire

Spilled fuel ran into the river, causing the fire to spread to the water as well

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – The son of an Austintown teacher was killed in a fiery tanker crash in Akron Tuesday morning.

According to Fox 8 in Cleveland, the victim was 18-year-old Jared Marcum. Marcum was in a car that crashed into the Holland Oil and Gas tanker truck, Fox 8 reported.

Jason Marcum is a teacher at Austintown Schools.

It happened at Route 8 North and Howe Avenue around 8 a.m.

It was a tough fight for fire crews with intense heat, nearby houses and storm drains. Several fire departments responded to help put it out.

There was also a fuel spill as a result that ran into the Cuyahoga River, catching the water on fire. It was put out quickly and Hazmat crews came out to clean up the fuel.

The road was closed to drivers until the mess could be cleaned up.

A nearby restaurant brought food to first responders at the scene.

Source: Akron Fire Department

