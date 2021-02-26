LIVE NOW /
Teen passenger killed in Columbiana County rollover crash; troopers suspect drugs

Local News

MIDDLETON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – There was a deadly car crash in Columbiana County Thursday night.

The victim was a 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Route 154 in Middleton Township.

The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, then got back on the road, troopers said. It then went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch and embankment, hit a utility pole and rolled several times, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the girl was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the car. Her identity has not been released.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt either, was not seriously hurt.

Troopers suspect drugs are a factor in the crash.

