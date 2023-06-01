WARREN (WKBN) – The teenager charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Warren will now face charges as an adult.

Christian Chaney was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary, all with firearm specifications. Chaney is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The charges stem from the investigation into the shooting death of Adam Spaid in his Milton Street SE home on February 5. Prosecutors say at least five people entered Spaid’s home.

Co-defendant Ronieque Requel is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability, intimidation of a witness and receiving stolen property.

Requel is set to have a final pretrial later this month ahead of a jury trial, which is scheduled for July 31.