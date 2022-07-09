(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office.

Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.

According to the Attorney General’s office, Carson is now believed to be with her boyfriend in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Carson is 5’1″ and 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie with “Pirates” on the front in orange lettering, blue jean shorts, white fuzzy Crocs and a red long-sleeve crop-top shirt under the hoodie.

Anyone with information on Carson’s whereabouts should contact the Ohio Department of Natural Resources at (614) 799-9538 or call local law enforcement.