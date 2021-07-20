Teen killed in Youngstown shooting identified

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The teen killed in a shooting in Youngstown this past weekend has been identified.

The family of 17-year-old Reshaud Biggs Jr. shared the teen’s photo with us and the Mahoning County Coroner has confirmed his identity.

Biggs was found in a parking lot about 10:03 p.m. Sunday after police responded to a gunfire call at a gas station at South and East Avondale avenues.

A news release said he was pumping gas when someone shot him in the head.

Biggs was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died.

Police said the shooting was not random and the teen was targeted.

There’s now a memorial in front of the gas station where Biggs was killed. Red and silver balloons are tied to a pole in his memory.

His family said he played sports for Ursuline High School and AAU Basketball. Biggs loved spending time with his family and worked with the family business renovating properties. He especially loved spending time with his siblings, most particularly with his younger brother, Ahmad.

Biggs’ death is the 17th in the city this year and the third on South Avenue.

His father, Reshaud Biggs Sr., was found shot to death July 14, 2019 in a car in the 300 block of E. Lucius Ave. He was 33.

Police said at the time that he was in a car parked in front of a home when someone came by and fired several shots, killing him. The case is still unsolved.

In March 2020, we talked to Reshaud Biggs Jr.’s mother, who had written a book about grieving the loss of her husband.