Teen injured, horse killed in Lawrence County buggy crash

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WYTV) – A horse-drawn buggy and a commercial truck collided Monday in New Wilmington, injuring the driver and killing the horse.

The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 158 and Phillips School Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 16-year-old driver was traveling west along Phillips School Road when he pulled into the lane of a commercial truck traveling north on State Route 158.

The horse and buggy were hit, injuring the driver and killing the horse.

The passengers in the buggy, ages 1, 3, 4, 17 and 23 were not injured.

The driver of the buggy was taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.