YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young teenager is in the hospital after a chase through downtown Youngstown ended in a crash Saturday morning.

According to Youngstown Police, officers chased a teenager driving a stolen Kia through the North Side and downtown around 7 a.m. The chase ended with the teen crashing the stolen vehicle.

The teen was taken to the hospital with a possible broken leg and is in stable condition, according to YPD.

No word yet if charges are pending.