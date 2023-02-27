MERCER, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The identity of a teenager who was killed in a crash Sunday night has been released.

Derrick Hofmann, 17, died on the scene of an accident in the 2100 block of Butler Pike, or Route 258, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.

Hofmann was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed, and Hofmann died due to blunt force trauma.

First News has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information on the crash and injuries of the driver and other passengers, but we have not yet received a response.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.