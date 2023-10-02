LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with marijuana, alcohol and a firearm after crashing a car into a ditch in Liberty.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the scene of a crash on Tibbetts Wick Road near Belmont Avenue. The driver was identified as a 16-year-old boy who did not have a valid driver’s license, according to a police report.

Police said inside the vehicle was an open bottle of vodka, bag of marijuana and a loaded rifle.

Police said the boy admitted to taking his father’s vehicle, going to a party and smoking marijuana before the crash.

Police found that the teen was on probation and had been released from the Juvenile Justice Center on Sept. 1.

The boy’s father was contacted and said he was sleeping all night and didn’t realize that his son or his vehicle was gone, according to the police report.

The boy was charged with OVI, driving without a license and failure to control, as well as having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.