NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A 16-year-old is facing charges following a fight with another teenager.

Police say the fight happened June 3 outside Gaston Park near the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Addis Street.

Both teens are 16 years old. Police say one of them suffered a serious head injury and broken foot.

Charges of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment are being filed against the 16-year-old suspect.