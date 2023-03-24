DETROIT, MI (WKBN) – A local teen boxer from Canfield won a third national championship this past week in Detroit.

Zion Hensley recently took first place at the Team USA Detroit National Qualifier.

The 13-year-old had a bye in the first round. She defeated Sherlyn Resendiz of South Bend, Indiana in her first fight and she defeated Nariah Davis of Detroit, Michigan in her second fight.

U.S. Gold Medals Winners (Credit: Jason Elliott)

Hensley’s father said that she will be competing in a U.S. Women’s World Tournament this coming July and that she will be competing in Lafayette, Louisiana this coming December where she will attempt to qualify for the Team USA High Performance Team.

Her goal is to be able to eventually join the Team USA High Performance Team.