NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A teenage male faces multiple charges after an alleged incident involving a gun and attempted to break into vehicles in New Castle over the weekend.

New Castle Police were called to an area of Adams Street on Saturday where they were told that the suspect attempted to break into a vehicle on Beckford Street when he was confronted by a witness. The male, according to witnesses, then allegedly ran off toward East Washington Street and fired at the person who was chasing him.

After a check of the area, NCPD says officers saw a juvenile who fit the description of the suspect. Police say the juvenile jumped a fence and ran off. Officers were subsequently located under a porch on Adams Street and taken into custody.

Police say the 17-year-old is being charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, recklessly endangering another person, theft from a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at nighttime.

WKBN reached out to the NCPD to determine whether the case will be handled in juvenile court but hasn’t yet heard back.