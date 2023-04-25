WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A 17-year-old boy is facing adult murder charges for a Nov. 19, 2022 shooting in Warren during what was reported as an arranged sale.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned an indictment against Gavin Roberts on two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary charges.

Roberts is accused of killing 37-year-old Brice Hilton, of Farrell, Pa.

Multiple people called 911 Saturday night just after 8 p.m. for reports of at least four gunshots near Colonial Street and S. Feederle Drive. When officers arrived, they found Hilton with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said at the time that Hilton was in the area to sell a cell phone — a sale that he arranged through a buy, sell and trade app.

Police arrested Roberts soon after, and he has been held in a juvenile detention facility.

Roberts’ bond was continued at $750,000. He has a pretrial at 1:30 p.m. May 3 before Trumbull County Court of Common Please Judge Cynthia Rice.