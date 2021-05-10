Teen claiming to be in Mexican Mafia stabbed boy in Mercer Co., state police say

He told investigators it all started because of gang tensions, according to the police report

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 17-year-old from Delaware was arrested over the weekend in Mercer County, Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania State Police said he stabbed another kid at George Junior Republic — an organization that offers residential programs for at-risk kids. The two were in an Intensive Supervision Unit last Monday when it happened.

PSP said the teen stabbed the 15-year-old victim in the head and arms over and over. The victim is not seriously hurt.

The suspect, who said he is a member of the Mexican Mafia street gang, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

PSP said he had planned the attack for several days.

Initially, he said he was planning on killing the victim but decided to try to just slash his eye instead, the report states.

He told investigators it all started because of gang tensions, according to the police report.

PSP said he created two shanks from various items.

Troopers said they aren’t sure why there was a delay in reporting this incident. An investigation into that is still going on.