PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – A teenager has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of another teen in Parma earlier this week.

SWAT team members, Parma police officers and detectives arrested 16-year-old Gunnar Galaszewski while executing a search warrant in the 3100 block of Liggett Drive on Wednesday.

Galaszewski faces charges of murder, felonious assault and improper discharge over a roadway.

The shooting happened in the 5700 block of S. Park Boulevard. Officers were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. Tuesday for gunshot reports.

When they got there, officers found a teen who had been shot. Firefighters took the victim to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Lawrence Morgan.

Investigators say the two teens knew each other, but further details of the shooting haven’t been released. The case remains under investigation.