GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A 14-year-old boy is facing a felony charge after police say he made a threat about “shooting the place up” regarding Girard City Schools.

According to the Girard Police Department, a caller left an anonymous tip to the Ohio Safe School hotline, saying that a student had been heard saying that he was bringing a gun to school on Friday. The tipster reported hearing the student make the shooting threat in several classrooms during the day, and the name of the student was passed on to the hotline operator.

After an investigation, police charged a 14-year-old boy with inducing panic. He was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Girard Police Chief John Norman said while the boy made the threat, there was no indication that he actually planned to carry it out and no weapons were found.

Superintendent Bryan O’Hara released the following statement on Friday:

“On behalf of the Girard City Schools Board of Education and myself, we are appreciative of the collaboration between Girard City Schools administration and the City of Girard Police Department for promptly assessing, containing, and fully investigating the threat,” O’Hara said in a statement. “As we progress into this new school year, we want to reassure you that we take all threats that potentially endanger our students’ and employees’ health and safety seriously and will continue to work closely with our local law enforcement. Again I want to reinforce that if you SEE something, SAY something.”