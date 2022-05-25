WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A teenager and a woman were taken into custody following a call of shots fired in Warren.

Police were called about 3:14 a.m. Sunday to the 1300 block of Jefferson Street SW for reports of shots fired. Witnesses reported seeing a black SUV in the area.

Officers spotted a black SUV as they were responding and followed it into a driveway on Oak Street SW.

Officers ordered the driver, 21-year-old Juliette Lockart, out of the vehicle and questioned her about her juvenile passenger. Lockhart would not name her passenger or answer whether he had a gun or not, the report stated.

Officers noted there were two bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car. Officers also found a loaded gun in the glove compartment of the SUV, according to the police report.

Lockhart was arrested and booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor and obstructing official business.

The 17-year-old passenger was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center on charges of carrying concealed weapons. Officers are consulting with juvenile prosecutors in reference to filing formal charges.

Lockhart was arraigned Monday when she pleaded not guilty. Bond was set at $2,500. She is scheduled back in court July 12.