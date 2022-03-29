BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The longer days show you it’s spring, and you’ll see another sign this week when golfers return to Mill Creek Golf Course starting Wednesday.

Some final preparation work was being done around the course on Tuesday — a grass cutting, the golf carts were gassed up and the pro shop cleaned up.

The North Course opens at 9 a.m. and the first golfers will go out at 10 a.m.

The tee sheet is filling up. It will be the 94th year of golf at the park’s courses, which opened in 1928.

“I’m super excited just for the fact that we get to play golf again. It’s been a long winter this past offseason with a lot of snow, so I know a lot of people will have that itch to come out and cabin fever to go tee it up, and we’re certainly super happy to be able to give them a venue this spring,” said PGA Director fo Golf Brian Tolnar.

The Par-3 Golf Course opens Friday, and the South Course opens on April 11.