Teddy McHuggins top hugger for Boardman ‘Humane Hug-A-Thon’

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The two-time Guinness World Record holder for giving the most hugs will be on hand this weekend to help out a local animal charity.

Jeff Ondash, aka Teddy McHuggins, will be at the Southern Park Mall this weekend for the Humane Hug-A-Thon.

The event runs Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Everyone is invited to come and share the hugs. For $1, you can share a selfie of yourself hugging a furry friend or a loved one with the hashtag humanehugchallenge, or share your hugs with Teddy.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Animal Charity of Ohio Humane Society.

The goal is to log 2,500 embraces in 25 hours. The group hopes to raise $25,000.

Animal Charity of Ohio Humane Society operates a shelter, provides medical care to animals and investigates cases of animal abuse and neglect.

Animal Charity of Ohio Humane Society relies solely on donations to operate.