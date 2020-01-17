Technical, trade students face up in competition at New Castle School of Trades

The competition brings together high school students who are preparing for careers in trade and technical occupations

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – There was some heated competition going on in Lawrence County on Friday.

The Skills USA Competition was happening inside the New Castle School of Trades.

The competition brings together high school students from all over the region who are preparing for careers in trade and technical occupations.

Their teachers say it build skills but also helps students move on into their industry with more confidence.

“Pretty intense. This is kinda our ‘Super Bowl’ for our students. They come here, they get to show off what they’ve learned, they show their technical skills. So it’s really an important thing for them to show and then they also get judged by people who give feedback and really show them how to do things better. If they are doing an awesome job, they give them kudos on that as well,” said Tony Miller, Mercer County Career Center.

Students are competing to advance to a state competition in Hershey.

From there, the winners go to the national conference in June in Louisville, Kentucky.