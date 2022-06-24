(WKBN) — Closer to home, a mix of emotions from both abortion rights and pro-life groups stemming from Friday’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“I bawled. I just cried,” said Sally Perunko with Mahoning County Right to Life.

For Perunko, Friday’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade brought tears of joy.

“It’s overwhelming. I mean, you know, we’re all just so happy,” said Perunko.

Perunko serves as President of Mahoning County Right to Life — a pro-life group she’s been a part of for about three decades.

She said this decision is something she’s spent many years praying for.

“I think it opens the doors to the truth. What is the truth here? That’s not a glob, a tissue, it’s a baby. It’s your baby, and God created that baby and gave you an opportunity to bring that child forth,” said Perunko.

But for abortion rights organizations, the decision sparked anger and frustration.

“The court has broken our trust in the rule of law,” said President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio Iris Harvey.

Harvey called it a humanitarian and public health crisis.

“It’s an attack on your rights, an attack on your privacy and your freedom,” said Harvey. “Abortion is still legal in Ohio right now and we will keep fighting to keep it that way.”

But shortly after the decision was announced, Attorney General Dave Yost Friday filed a motion in federal court to end the injunction blocking Ohio’s 2019 Heartbeat Law from being enforced.

“People who do not have access to the resources and the support they need to travel out of state may be forced to carry pregnancies against their will,” said Harvey.