NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — The students and staff of Niles McKinley are showing their Dragon pride as people gathered at Bo Rein Stadium for the school’s annual Dragon Day.

At the event, the athletics department gives out free food and school gear to the community. Leaders also hand out school supplies to the students.

This is also a time for the community to meet the sports teams and hear the band.

“I hope our teams are successful. Not only do I want them to have success on the field, but I want them to have success in the classroom as well, that’s what we try to preach,” said Marc Fritz, athletic activities director.

School leaders say Dragon Day is an opportunity for them to give back to the community. They also are building school spirit among the students.