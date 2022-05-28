MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A true team effort helped save five dogs from two different houses on Friday.

With the help of the Mahoning County Dog Warden, Youngstown Police and Fire Department, and Youngstown Code Enforcement, the dogs are settling in at Animal Charity of Ohio.

According to Animal Charity of Ohio, three puppies and their mom were rescued from an abandoned Youngstown home yesterday morning.

While there, a community member asked for help with their dog because they couldn’t afford medical care for it.

Upon investigating the situation, that dog was removed as well. Unfortunately, the dog was extremely elderly and in kidney failure, so it was humanely euthanized.

The other dogs are being treated for old scab wounds, ear infections, and skin issues but are expected to be okay.

Now the charity is asking for the community’s help in getting supplies for the dogs.

“There has been a recall on Jif peanut butter, so we have been really overusing wet food, dog food, that’s canned. It helps with giving medicines, and enrichment, and animals that are seniors,” said Jane Macmurchy of the Animal Charity Of Ohio.

Animal Charity is also asking for small martingale collars, and blankets.

Anyone interested in donating items can drop them off at either of Animal Charity’s locations in Boardman or Canfield.