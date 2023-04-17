YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Teachers with the Youngstown City Schools district packed Monday evening’s school board meeting, asking for help in negotiating a new contract.

Nearly 300 teachers filled the East High Library.

Youngstown Education Association spokesman Jim Courim told the board the teachers’ contract expires June 30 — and the board has not guaranteed that negotiations will take place. Courim wants negotiations to begin now.

“I also ask the community to stand with us as we work together to help our scholars reach their fullest potential,” Courim said.

The applause after Courim’s request lasted for 20 seconds.

Youngstown School Board President Tiffany Patterson offered the following statement: