Teachers, Champion School Board continue negotiating to avoid strike

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Contract negotiations between Champion teachers and the school board will continue Wednesday.

Both parties will return to the table with a federal mediator in an attempt to avoid a strike. This comes a week after the teachers union issued an intent to strike.

School board Vice President David Mahan said during negotiations, they offered teachers raises equal to the highest offered in Trumbull County.

The Champion Education Association is asking citizens to contact the superintendent and board members to urge them to negotiate a fair contract.