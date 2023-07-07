NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A local teacher was sentenced this week on charges that she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Olivia Ortz, 27, of Hermitage, was sentenced Thursday in Lawrence County Court to five years probation, with the first nine months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

She was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim and to surrender her Pennsylvania teaching license.

Ortz pleaded guilty in March 2023 to one count of criminal use of a communication facility, two counts of sexual contact with a student and one count of unlawful contact with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, Ortz’s husband, who also works for the Wilmington School District, notified the high school principal of the relationship. The complaint says he noticed a love letter from the student to his wife after he returned home from a trip to Florida.

Police were then contacted by the district.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.