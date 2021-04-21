Teacher plans to take Youngstown students on special trip next year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A history teacher in the Youngstown City Schools is on a mission to raise enough money to take students on a class trip next year to the nation’s capital.

Chris Stanley has put together a team of local leaders, including Mayor Tito Brown and judges Carla Baldwin and Joe Schiavoni, to find grants and donations to pay the costs for two busloads of students to take the trip next spring.

Stanley said far too many school children never get the chance to experience first-hand how their government works, and he wants to change that.

“That memory of my class trip to D.C. in 8th grade is still one of my favorite memories to this day. As I look back on that, that absolutely inspired me towards becoming a history teacher and being involved in my community because I saw myself as part of that history,” he said.

While District CEO Justin Jennings has come up with about $23,000, Stanley says $50,000 is needed to cover the costs of two buses. He says the trip will be open to students in all grade levels in the district.