YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown City school teacher took it upon herself to give back to the students and community.

Shannon Sefcik is a second-grade teacher at Harding Elementary. She wanted to hold an event Friday to get students and members of the community out to have fun and socialize before the start of school.

They were at Rockford Village with food, games, a bounce house, free books, and activities for the kids.

A few days ago they did the same thing at Plaza View Apartments on the East Side.

“Just to show the students that we care about them outside of school grounds, and it’s a great way for parents to interact with the teachers and the staff,” Sefcik said.

She says she plans to do it again next year.