(WKBN) – Trumbull Career and Technical Center is eliminating its Air Force ROTC program.

Director Paula Baco said they will not accept incoming 11th graders into the program for the 2023-2024 school year.

The program will end in May 2024, when the current junior class graduates.

A statement from the director said, in part, “The decision was a difficult one to make, but with our instructor’s retirement, the changes in the Ohio Department of Education’s guidelines for career tech programs, and the Air Force’s enrollment requirements, we cannot keep the program compliant.”