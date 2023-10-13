BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Friday, movie theaters across the area started showing the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie.

It’s showing at places like the Elm Road Drive-In near Warren and Boardman Movies 8, which usually shows only second-run movies with ticket prices normally set at $4.

To get the move, the management at Movies 8 had to agree to sell tickets at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children. Still, they’re happy.

“It’s always exciting for a theater like us, a second-run movie theater, to have a first-run feature, especially something that’s got everybody excited,” said Movies 8 manager Rick Burwell.

The Taylor Swift movie is an independently released film.

When the movie was announced, the management at Movies 8 asked if they could run it, and the producers of the movie agreed.