Tax incentive committee members discuss ways to get Youngstown companies to hire more locals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown Tax Incentive Review Committee held a meeting on Tuesday, and several topics were discussed.

One was the hiring of residents by companies that move into the city.

T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s director of economic development, said some companies have received resources to assist them in hiring, but the turnover rate tends to be high.

“I have referred them to Ohio Means Jobs, in terms of trying to help with recruiting, but some of the numbers… What they find is that there may be a boost in the numbers of employees that are hired for that particular year… But the turnover is not helping them maintain that,” she said.

But Youngstown City Councilman Julius Oliver made the point that companies that move into the city and receive tax abatements have had a history of hiring employees from outside of the city instead of residents. He said this should not be the case, and these jobs should be available to city residents as well.

“There are a lot of great people out here that are currently laid off, currently displaced, still looking for jobs and still can’t get hired by these companies, because they have too much experience and they’re not willing to pay them what they’re worth… Across the board, these companies are coming up with excuses not to hire Youngstown residents. We have to find a way to put it in the language to make that stop because you’re benefitting from Youngstown,” Oliver said.

Oliver said hiring outside of the city contributes to poverty.

“When we give these tax abatements out to these companies and the citizens don’t benefit, it’s in my opinion that, a huge reason why Youngstown is in the poverty state that it is, is because a lot of these companies are able to find people to work for their companies outside of the city, but for whatever reason, are not able to find people within the city, city residents, women and minorities,” Oliver said.

The committee discussed what requirements should be met in order for companies moving into the city to receive tax abatements, and the time frame these companies should have in order to meet these requirements.

“Are the companies taking this seriously as far as what the penalties and ramifications can be?” asked Jonathan Bentley, executive director of the Human Relations Commission.

Bentley also said companies should also be held accountable in order to be diverse in their hirings.

“I’m looking at the diversity of who you’re hiring, are you hiring those city residents? And as far as the penalties go, if those numbers don’t start to add up, I’m going to start making the recommendations to take those incentives away,” Bentley said.

Tuesday, the committee also discussed the Chill-Can plant project, which has stalled recently. Committee members would like the developer to update the community on its progress.