(WKBN) – A man from California pleaded guilty Thursday to defrauding the IRS and getting nearly $900,000 in unwarranted refunds.

Federal investigators say that Richard Mountford worked with others to submit false income tax returns and got refunds they didn’t deserve. They got the money by filing tax returns in their own names and also in the names of two others and falsely reported that those people worked at a company, had federal taxes withheld and claimed refunds that weren’t due.

In all, the IRS issued $873,723.53 in unwarranted refunds to Mountford’s co-conspirators. Mountford then deposited about $757,000 into his own bank account and bought $360,000 worth of new cars. He then distributed about $170,000 to his co-conspirators in cash and gold bars, according to prosecutors.

Mountford is scheduled to be sentenced April 11.