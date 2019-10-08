Tax agents shut down Youngstown restaurant again due to unpaid taxes

Officials with the Department of Taxation say the owners failed to pay taxes for "multiple months"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Agents for the Ohio Department of Taxation have shut down Roberto’s Italian Ristorante in Youngstown due to unpaid sales taxes.

Officials with the Department of Taxation say the owners failed to pay sales taxes for “multiple months,” although information on the amount owed was not released.

Owners are not allowed to operate the restaurant or sell anything until those taxes are paid.

This isn’t the first time that this happened.

The business reopened in February after the state shut down its vendor’s license in January due to unpaid sales tax.