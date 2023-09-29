AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A flash tattoo sale will benefit cats in need this weekend in Austintown.

Bloodline Inkd is partnering with Furrever and After Cat Sanctuary for “Tatts for Cats.”. For $50, you can choose one of several tattoo designs. Kids can also get Henna tattoos for $10.

Everything is cash only, and half of the proceeds will go directly to the cat sanctuary. And while you’re there, you can learn more about the cat sanctuary and apply to adopt a kitty.

“We have the adoption applications, and we have the volunteer applications. So, if people are interested in joining our organization, helping out — and we’re just here if anyone wants to make additional donations, has questions, and we also have pictures of our adoptable kitties,” said Taylor Huffman, coordinator for Furrever & After Cat Sanctuary.

Brandon Rucker with BloodLine Inkd said they expect a steady flow of customers for the event.

“We are going to have a steady flow of 10 people in the building at one time when it comes to clients. When they come up to me or my mother, they will fill out paperwork and get their flash piece that they want to go with. By the time they come back here to see my sister or my father, all they’ll have to do is slap the stencil on, tattoo them and they’ll be on their way,” Rucker said.

The event runs this Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m. and next weekend, too.

Bloodline Inkd is on Mahoning Avenue across from Marc’s.