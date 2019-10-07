‘Taste of the Valley’ serves up more than just meals

The event brings out hundreds of people anxious to try out some of the most popular dishes in the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 28th Annual Taste of the Valley was held Sunday at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The event brings out hundreds of people anxious to try out some of the most popular dishes in the Valley and help the Second Harvest Food Bank in the process.

“These folks here are fortunate enough that they can come. They’re healthy, they have the resources and they want to come, and they want to assist the people in the Valley that they know they are struggling, said Michael Iberis, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Iberis said they were able to raise enough money from the fundraiser to provide 350,000 meals.