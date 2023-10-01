YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the Stambaugh Auditorium was packed for the 31st annual Taste of the Valley.

Sixteen Valley restaurants served their delicious food to guests.

Each year, the sold-out event benefits Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. Since it began in 1992, Taste of the Valley has generated enough funds to provide nearly 5.5 million meals to hungry families across the Valley.

“Because of the generosity of our sponsors tonight, we have been able to raise 145,000 meals — and that is without our raffles going on, so that total will only increase after tonight,” said Renee Fuller, with Second Harvest Food Bank.

About 350 guests were in attendance.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.