NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Charges are pending after members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force Thursday served a search warrant for a child porn investigation at a home in the 200 block of Woodland Street.

A spokeswoman for the task force said the investigation began in 2022 after they received eight tips from the Crimes Against Children Unit with the state Attorney General’s office.

The spokeswoman said the case began in Youngstown but after further investigation, the warrant was served Thursday in Newton Falls.

No one has been arrested yet but charges are pending, the spokeswoman said.

Some items were seized from the home but investigators would not comment on what they were.