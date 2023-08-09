WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)– Columbiana County Drug Task Force agents arrested a Wellsville man on Tuesday after they reported finding a handgun and drugs in a Dodge Ram truck.

Dennis Byers, 36, was arrested in relation to the investigation. He is also facing several warrants for drug and weapons charges.

According to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, agents obtained a search warrant to search the vehicle after a suspect ran from DTF agents on Aug. 4. A deputy and a K-9 officer discovered a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun, 7 grams of a methamphetamine and cocaine mixture, and 4 grams of mushrooms, according to the post.

The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office and police departments from Salem, Columbiana, Perry Township and Lisbon.

Additional charges are pending analysis.