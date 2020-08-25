Task force announces Youngstown area’s top 5 fugitives

The wanted men and women are considered armed and dangerous

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The U.S. Marshal’s Office is asking for help in locating five of the area’s top fugitives.

The wanted fugitives are:

Destaney Phillips, 25, felonious assault and aggravated burglary

Kelly Handy, 39, felonious assault

Michael Dorsey, 28, distribution of methamphetamine

Kenneth White, Jr., 48, federal probation violation

Joe’Von Jackson, 20, possession of cocaine and fentanyl

People wishing to provide information on the whereabouts of these suspects can contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED or by texting the keyword “WANTED” and your tip to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money may be available.