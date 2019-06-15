Target experiences register problems in several stores across the country

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WYTV) - Registers were down Saturday at several Target stores, including the ones in Boardman and Niles.

CNN is reporting the outage lasted about two hours, creating long checkout lines across the country.

Employees at both local stores told us they were experiencing issues. Either the registers were down completely, or they were down and back up over and over again.

According to CNN, Target said earlier Saturday that it was "aware of a systems issue in store and are working as quickly as possible to get this fixed."